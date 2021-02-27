Popular Kilkenny broadcaster pens book on social anxiety and alcohol

Sunday Morning Cure “No More Hangxiety” is written by Angela Doyle Stuart and accredited Psychotherapist Karen Whelan and is a must read for people who want to address the relationship between alcohol and social anxiety.

This short, snappy book is the perfect companion for someone who suffers with social anxiety or has a need for social drinking to curb that feeling.

“I could go on live TV, broadcast the news on radio, speak to an audience of hundreds and not feel any nerves or anxiety.

“Yet, whenever I walked into a pub or club, or noisy social setting my anxiety would shoot through the roof. I found overtime the only way I could cope with the noise and the fact there were drunk people around me was to join in,” said Angela, who is a well-known local media figure.

“I have lost my parents, sister and baby girl in pregnancy, all traumas. So for me controlled environments - like work, sitting with a friend in the coffee shop were ideal. My little sister was murdered so I was carrying that unimaginable suffering into a setting that basically unsettled me.

“So in my head, my only option was to dull the senses to not feel so anxious. Looking back now, knowing all I know, I'd have left the building and loved myself enough to go home and meditate. However, it's important to note I didn't have a dependency on alcohol and that's why this is more so beneficial for social drinkers.

“Now my anxiety is no longer an issue because I've worked on myself and I've zero interest in alcohol as I honestly can't see its benefits. I have since learned how to calm my anxiety and heal the wounds and triggers through the right methods and I want to share that with you,” she added.



“My contribution to this book is to bring you behind the veil, so to speak, and show you the “why’s” that prevent us all from liberating ourselves fully from the negative attachments that cause us more harm than good. Like the - one too many chocolates, the diet that we will start first thing on a Monday morning only to be repeating the same pattern “I’ll start next Monday”. To overspending, to not starting that fitness regime, to all the things... That if we just stopped doing it, we know we would be happier but instead of allowing ourselves to have this happier path we stay on the path we know,” remarked Karen Whelan.

“This book is your go to, a reminder for you on how to live your best life minus alcohol. This short, snappy book is aimed at social drinkers and those who suffer with social anxiety. If you have a real dependency on alcohol we advise you to speak with your GP,”concluded Angela.

€1 will be donated from each sale to the charity, Social Anxiety Ireland. Sunday Morning Cure “No More Hangxiety” is available through Amazon Kindle. A paperback version will be available on Amazon over the coming weeks. The cover of the book is designed by Saoirse Byrne, an art and design student from Bagenalstown created the book cover.