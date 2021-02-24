Calling all Kilkenny stars - upload and win to be a part of the St Patrick’s Day virtual parade

Going to the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Kilkenny always involves packing the umbrellas, the raincoats, the hats and scarves just in case — and you might then end up needing the sunscreen.

This year, in the second national saint’s day in lockdown, you can forget about the packing and instead get shooting in the sitting room or garden to have a chance to be at the centre of the parade for those all over the world to see. You also have the chance to win a wonderful €100 voucher to shop online or indeed in person when things return to ‘normal’ to be spent in Kilkenny businesses through the Kilkenny Chamber’s Shop Kilkenny Vouchers.

The St Patrick’s Festival organisers are asking you to get busy in the coming weeks, with your own parade ‘float’ in your own home. Festival manager Marian Flannery, says the possibilities are endless.

“You can show off your musical or singing talent by performing your favourite marching tune or Kilkenny melody,” she said.

“You can show off your dancing steps, whether the jigs and reels you might remember from school or your take on Mama Mia routines or maybe even we’ll see some of our legendary majorettes from days gone by dust off their batons and outfits and strut their more experienced stuff.

“You can involve all the family in making creative art pieces from recycled packages and items left over from the spring clean of the house or the shed or you could show off your early potato and flower planting in your garden or window box.

“Of course, you can also say a loud ‘Dia dhuit’ to your friends and family at home or abroad and we’d love to see your greetings in any language from Spanish to Swaheli, reflecting the wonderful cultural diversity of our city, accompanied by the native dress or even cuisine of the home country you are missing.”

People are asked to submit a 10 second video in landscape format to admin@stpatricksfestivalkilkenny.com (tips are available on www.stpatricksfestivalkilkenny.com) and you will also have the chance to be featured in a special edition of the Kilkenny People newspaper where your appearance in the parade will be highlighted.

Editor of the Kilkenny People Sam Matthews says the newspaper is delighted to be supporting the initiative.

“We appreciate the real challenges that the people of Kilkenny have gone through in the past year,” he said. “We want to play our part in helping people celebrate the community spirit and that Kilkenny sense of resilience and fun as we look forward to better days ahead.”