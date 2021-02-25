Virtual fashionistas from Kilkenny and beyond turned on the style for good cause

Horse racing may be off-limits at present, but there was no stopping Kilkenny’s most stylish from stepping out over the weekend!

Red Mills Day is usually one of the high-profile days at Gowran Park, but with lockdown forcing events to be held behind closed doors, organisers Red Mills had to get creative when it came to hosting this year’s competitions for the best dressed.

This year Red Mills took their Best Dressed online and invited everyone to get dolled up. There were prizes across six categories, including the top prize of a two-night stay at the Lyrath Estate and €300 to spend at the Red Mills Store for Best Dressed Lady, which was won by Anna Rose Drumm (below).



Funds were raised for The Irish Injured Jockeys fund, with stylist Marietta Doran and Ella de Guzman of Siopaella choosing the winners.

While the weather forced the postponement of the race card - Red Mills Day will go ahead this Friday - that didn’t stop people from donning their racing best. Set a theme of ‘the outfits we didn’t get to wear’, there were more than 200 entries to the competition, which helped raise over €3,000 for the Irish Injured Jockeys fund.

The winners were:

Handsome horse - Pudding and Aoife Brennan.

Dapper Dog - Ruby and Gary Hickey.

Best Dressed Kids - Jamie and Darragh Meagher.

Best Dressed Couple - Peter and Noelle Sorohan.

Best Dressed Gent - Billy Gardiner.

Best Dressed Lady - Winner: Anna Rose Drumm. First runner-up: Emer McCabe. Second runner-up: Sarah Cass.

