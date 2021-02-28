Peace and harmony are present at this Tullaroan property

If it’s peace and harmony you’re looking for in a home, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery might have the answer.

A charming detached family home on circa 0.59 acres of landscaped gardens, Shalom is located in a peaceful countryside setting of Gaulstown, which is less than 5km from Tullaroan village and 13km from Kilkenny City.

Built in 1982 the spacious property extends to 149 square metres (1,604 square feet). The light-filled layout comprises an entrance hall, living room with multi-fuel stove, open plan kitchen/dining/family room, utility room and a guest wc. To the right of the entrance hall there is a study/office, four bedrooms (the main comes with an en-suite) and a family bathroom. An enclosed staircase leads up from the entrance hall to a landing area and a large attic room.



The property stands proudly on an elevated site extending to 0.59 acres of mature and private landscaped gardens. Set well back from the road the property is accessed through a block-built entrance with a cattle grid. A sweeping gravel driveway leads up to the house and is bordered by mature lawns on both sides with a variety of conifer planting and trees.

Featuring parking to the front of the property for several cars, a detached garage complete with an up and over garage door and a side door is located to the right hand side.



The sunny South-West facing rear garden is not overlooked and is laid in lawn. A stone wall with raised steps is bordered by mature plants and shrubs.

The secluded and mature side garden has a large decked area with ample space for table and chairs for al fresco dining and entertaining. There is a great selection of mature plants and climbing roses planted around the decking. A mature herb garden is located close to the decking area. There is a large wooden chalet (16ft x 16ft), which is suitable for a variety of uses.

The property is located in the townland of Gaulstown in the parish of Tullaroan. Scoil Ruadhain Primary School in Tullaroan village is in very close proximity.

Further information or viewing details are available from John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or 086-2324941.

Shalom

Gaulstown

Tullaroan

Co Kilkenny

R95 X4F8

Guide Price: €285,000

BER: E1