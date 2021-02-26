Pick up the phone to listen to some Kilkenny works of art

Local poets will showcase their work in a wonderful initiative by Kilkenny County Council Arts Office.

A poetry phone is back with a wonderful new collection of poems selected by Deirdre Southey from the Arts Office.

Everyone is welcome to the poetry phone. Just dial 1800 272 994 to listen to one of ten wondrous poems written by Kilkenny poets; Nora Brennan, Kevin Dowling, Mary Malin, Michael Massey, Nuala Roche, Mike Watts, Noel Howley, Carmel Cummins, Angela Kehoe and Kathleen Phelan. The poems are beautifully recited by Kilkenny actors Susie Lamb, Ger Cody and Nuala Roche.

The poems were selected for their ability to speak to the reader and to evoke memories of a certain time and place. These memories merging with your own, give a sense of solace and comfort while providing a moment to travel to afar places, unreachable in our present times.

The chosen pieces reflect the beauty of the ordinary and the real understanding and connection between people and place, how it is experienced in the small things. The tasks and jobs that we do together, our daily companionships, gentle encouragements, the very everyday of human life and the beauty in these simple, quiet and ordinary things.

To listen to a poem pick a number between 0 and 9. All of the poems were written by Kilkenny poets who were previously published in our annual Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet.