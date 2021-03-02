Fines for alleged Covid breaches at Kilkenny sulky gathering

Fixed charges fines will be issued to a number of people for breaches of the 5k limit after an incident at Clara on Saturday.

Gardaí received reports of a number of sulkies on the road at Clara on Saturday afternoon. Gardaí attended along with a vet and the animals were examined and found to be in good condition. It is understood that approximately ten sulkies were present.

The animals were also checked for passports and microchips and investigations are ongoing.

A number of fines are expected to issue in relation to the incident for breaches of Covid-19 regulations which require people to stay within five kilometres of their home.