Kilkenny People Property: Charming New Orchard Estate home is close to all amenities

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery have brought a city property which will appeal to families and professionals alike to market.

Number 12 New Orchard Estate, an impressive three bedroom semi-detached home, is located in a mature and established development just off the Old Golf Links Road.

Built in 1981 the property, which extends to 75 square metres (807 square feet) will appeal to both family and professionals, given its location and proximity to schools, shopping facilities, the city centre and the M9 motorway.

This is a well laid out house and is presented in excellent condition. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall with staircase to the first floor, sitting room and kitchen/dining room.



The kitchen is a large open plan room to the rear of the property. The kitchen area is fitted with cream country style wall and floor units with tiled splash backs, solid oak countertops and belfast sink.

There is a Belling four ring integrated ceramic hob with extractor fan overhead and Hoover integrated electric oven. There is space for a washing machine, fridge/freezer and tumble dryer. Finished with a limestone tiled floor there is a door giving access to the rear garden. The spacious dining area can accommodate dining and entertaining.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, three bedrooms, family bathroom and hot press.

Sunny Garden

To the front the property is fully walled and features entrance gates into a cobblelock drive way with off street parking for one car.

There is a gravel area planted with a selection of shrubs and grasses and a gated side entrance to the rear garden. The sunny South-facing rear garden is fully walled and laid in lawn. There is a mix of shrubs and flowers planted in the rear garden and a garden shed provides storage space.



New Orchard Estate is convenient to a number of primary schools and many noted secondary schools. Aut Even Private Hospital is also within very close proximity of the property.

Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many bars and restaurants to choose from. A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this home. Further information and viewing details are available from John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or 086-2324941.

12 New Orchard Estate

Johnswell Road

Kilkenny

R95 DD0F

Guide Price: €215,000

BER: E2