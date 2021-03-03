Kilkenny community projects invited to apply for funding

Communities are being urged to bring forward projects that might be funded under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.



Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council, Mary Mulholland, said new projects will be welcome.

She said that if community groups have ideas for projects but don’t know where to go with them, then contact the Community Section of the County Council for advice.



Under the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme projects funded ranged from public realm improvements like footpaths and public lighting, to public seating.