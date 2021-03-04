Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, March 4, 2021

The late Seamus O'Connor

The death has occurred of Seamus O'Connor, Ayrfield, Granges Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Celbridge, Kildare. Séamus will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Sheila, son Luke, and daughters Annie and Ciara. Seamus is survived by his six siblings Tom, Rita, Des, Ger, Joe and George as well as his sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and the many lives he touched in both a personal and professional capacity. Due to current restrictions and guidelines Séamus' home and funeral will be confined to family and friends. Séamus' Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family, on Saturday 6th March at 11am, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, followed by interment in Donaghcumper Cemetery, Celbridge, County Kildare. Séamus' remains will be reposed at his home from 7pm on Friday, March 5.

The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on Saturday at the following link: https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/webcam/

Those who wish to pay their respects en route may do so, social distancing guidelines must be adhered to at all times. A message of sympathy can be left by using the Condolence Book at RIP.ie. Séamus' family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.