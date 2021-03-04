Kilkenny artist Helen Comerford featured on TG4

Kilkenny artist Helen Comerford will feature in Samhlú, a new cultural partnership between TG4 and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s Creative Ireland Programme.

Samhlú - Croí Cruthaitheach a season of twelve commissioned abstract short-films featuring artists and creatives is the second phase of the cultural project is available to watch on the TG4 player https://www.tg4.ie/Samhlú

The short films are a visual and audio experience depicting the artistic process of some of Ireland's hidden creatives. These are our unique and vibrant artists, makers and doers, based in our towns, our villages throughout Ireland. Through these films, the viewer will gain a new and detailed perspective on how the artist prepares and develops their work in an intimate stylised form.