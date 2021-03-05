The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for a gradual return to more unsettled conditions over the weekend with temperatures dropping below zero by times at night.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a mix of cloud and sunny spells, the best of which will be in the eastern half of the country. Generally dry with just some showers skirting coastal fringes of Munster and Connacht. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, in light to moderate southeasterly winds, freshening at times along Atlantic coasts.

Holding dry for most of the country on Friday night, with rain and drizzle just affecting Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures ranging from -1 to +1 degrees in the north and east, with some frost developing, to 2 to 4 degrees in the west and south. Mostly moderate southeasterly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is the day to be generally cloudy with limited bright spells. Rain and drizzle will push into coastal parts of Connacht and Ulster through the afternoon, but remaining dry elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds easing during the day.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to affect north and north western coasts on Saturday night. Holding dry for the rest of the country with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 2 degrees in the south, 2 to 5 degrees under cloud in the north and west. Light to moderate southerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for eastern and southern areas to hold dry for much of the day. It will be generally cloudy as outbreaks of rain will edge slowly over the west and north of the country through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh, southerly winds.

Rain continuing in the west on Sunday night but staying dry further east. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.