Love in Lockdown: Kilkenny actors showcase new works on March 18

Love in Lockdown: a challenge at the best of times! This is theatre at its resilient best from the partnership of Barnstorm Theatre Company and Barn Owl Players in Kilkenny.

With all the restrictions keeping people isolated in our homes, local theatre is still happening behind closed doors, on radio and online.

In Kilkenny, the theatre community has risen to the challenge and explored how, where and when theatre shows can be presented.

Last November there was a call out to writers in the region to create new short plays for two characters - Love in Lockdown is the result and what a result! The producers are delighted with the talent and variety of the new works. Twenty writers submitted original scripts and 10 have been chosen to produce in two programmes.

Directors were assigned, actors cast and Zoom rehearsals ensued to explore and devise the productions that will be broadcast. The plan was to present the new plays for Valentine’s Day but, with the continuing lockdown restrictions, the plans had to change.

Now the first five plays are in production and will be presented online in March.

“We are delighted to include talented directors and actors in the production phase of the project” enthused producers Cara O’Doherty and Philip Hardy.

Love in Lockdown #1 is made up of:

- Legacy by Rosey Hayes, directed by Ger Cody and featuring actors Mags Whitely and Jim Carroll.

- Flat White by Niall O’Riordan, is directed by James Power with Sean Hackett and Robert Holmes

- Undying by Denise Dowling, directed by John Prendergast includes Paul McManus and Niamh Hennessey.

- To Be Adored by Anna Doyle, directed by Rosey Hayes with Eilis McDonagh and Adrienne Walsh.

- Self-Improvement by Eithne Reilly is directed by Delia Lowery with Catriona Bambrick and Emer Peet

The shows will be broadcast on Friday, March 18 at 7:30pm

Love in Lockdown #2, the second of five short plays, will go through a similar process and be presented in April. The group is looking for directors and actors for these – if interested in participating contact philip@barnstorm.ie