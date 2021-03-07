Top speakers set for La Leche annual conference

Would you and your family like more sleep? Are you wondering about how to combine breastfeeding and night-time parenting?

La Leche League of Ireland recognises the importance of understanding infant sleep as they invite people to their online conference. Families, breastfeeding advocates and health professionals are invited to meet world renowned experts specialising in infant development and nutrition.

Keynote speaker Dr James McKenna is recognised as the world’s leading authority on mother-infant co-sleeping in relation to breastfeeding and SIDS. He is a professor of anthropology and the director of the Mother-Baby Behavioural Sleep Laboratory at the University of Notre Dame, has published three books and over 139 referenced scientific articles in diverse medical and anthropological journals on co-sleeping, breastfeeding, evolutionary medicine and SIDS.

“The worst invention culturally for all parents was the notion of the ‘good baby’,” claims McKenna.

He unravels common misunderstandings of normal baby behaviour in approaching the enhancement of sleep for the whole family.

“Do what works for your family and trust yourself to know your baby better than any external authority.”

Another exciting speaker on the day will be Professor Amy Brown, author of seven books including ‘Breastfeeding Uncovered’.

She specialises in maternal and child health and campaigns to bring about better support for women who want to breastfeed. Professor Brown explores the psychological, cultural and societal support barriers to breastfeeding and the perception of breastfeeding from an individual mothering issue, to a wider public health problem.

“We need to shift the conversation away from guilt and blame; it is not individual mothers’ responsibility to tackle an entrenched public health issue,” says Brown.

“We have to value our new mothers more. If we value motherhood and breastfeeding more, women will find it far easier to breastfeed,” she says.

There will be engaging talks including “The Birth of a Mother” and “How to live healthily in a Pandemic.” We endeavour to create a sense of connection and support for all attendees from the comfort of their own home.

