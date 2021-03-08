Cycle Kilkenny calling for school children to green their journey to school for St. Patrick's Day



While 320,000 children across the country have already made the return to school, many more households in Kilkenny are preparing for the eagerly awaited return of 3rd to 6th class students next Monday (March 15).

Cycle Kilkenny members are encouraging families to green their journey to school and to walk, cycle or scoot school journeys where possible. The group are encouraging youngsters to 'bling your bike' to celebrate St Patrick's Day, during the week of March 15 to 19, upload your photo to @CycleKilkenny and @stpatrickskk on facebook, Instagram or twitter and tag #Kilkennyingreen. Also, be sure to watch the first ever 'virtual' Kilkenny St. Patrick's Parade on www. stpatricksfestivalkilkenny.com , you might spot some familiar faces!

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Andrew McGuinness, said: “This is a wonderful initiative by Cycle Kilkenny and our St. Patrick’s Festival #kilkennyingreen campaign as children return to school. I urge all parents to get involved and look forward to seeing Kilkenny schools awash with green as our children return to school life as we know it.”

Speaking in advance of the initiative, Colette Byrne, CEO of Kilkenny County Council said: “In our Development plan, safe routes to schools will be a priority, we want children in Kilkenny to be able to travel to school independently. The current working from home arrangements may mean that more parents are in a position to accompany younger children on their journey to school and we would encourage families to walk, cycle or scoot as much as possible for an invigorating start to the school day.”

Bortha Maria Woodsma, support worker with the PPN, is originally from the Netherlands, and cycling was her usual form of transport as a child. She said: “I would love children to experience the freedom of cycling that I had as a child in the Netherlands, not only to school, but to meet up with friends and to get to activities. The more that we encourage people to cycle, the better the city will be for all”.

Don the green, bling your bike and embrace the festive spirit of St Patrick's Day in Kilkenny!

Cycle Kilkenny is an initiative led by Kilkenny LEADER Partnership, Kilkenny County Council, Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership, Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce and Kilkenny based animation studio Cartoon Saloon.