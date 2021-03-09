New N25 route choice 'imminent' for south Kilkenny

A preferred route for the new N25 link between the Waterford and New Ross bypasses has not yet been chosen.



Issues that arose during a peer review of the work in January are still being worked through, Piltown Area Engineer Stan Cullen told councillors, but it is expected the route will be decided before the end of March. “It is looking imminent.”

The proposed 9km dual carriageway will link the New Ross bypass and Waterford bypass.