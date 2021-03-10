Sinn Féin birth certificate legislation a chance to end historic injustice for adopted people – Kilkenny TD

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion for Carlow Kilkenny has urged TDs from all parties in Carlow Kilkenny to support Sinn Féin’s legislation when it comes before the Dáil later today and ensure a historic injustice is finally ended.

The legislation will go before the Dáil at 10am this morning.

“Today is a very significant day as the Dáil will debate Sinn Féin’s legislation to ensure all adopted people over the age of 18 have a legal right to access their own birth certificate. I am calling on all TDs to do right by adopted people in Carlow and Kilkenny and back this Bill tomorrow.

“This is an important opportunity to finally right a historic wrong and deliver justice for adopted people, who have been treated so cruelly and denied access to their birth certificates.

“This is about the fundamental right to know who you are, something which so many of us take for granted and which has been denied to adopted people for decades.

“Today, we can finally make this happen and deliver this right. We can ensure there are no more delays.

“As Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, I have worked closely with survivors on this legislation to listen to their calls for action. This legislation is survivor-led and is widely supported by survivors and adoptee groups. It’s time to listen to survivors and put this right.

“I have been so heartened by the support that this motion has received so far, with thousands of people contacting their local TDs in all parties to urge them to back it and sharing their support for the Bill online.

“I am urging all TDs to back the Bill when it comes before the Dáil tomorrow morning. We have an opportunity to right this historic wrong and make a real difference for adopted people. We must act and take a stand now.”