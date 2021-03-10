Kilkenny children urged to sign up for virtual book clinic

Do you have young readers at home? Are they searching for a new series to delve into?

If so, book a space now for the Children’s Books Ireland Virtual Book Clinic in partnership with the Watergate Theatre on 20 March between 11am and 1pm.

Your children will have the opportunity to chat to the ‘Book Doctor’ via zoom and discuss their favourite books. Based on an informal chat, the white coat-clad book doctor will give guidance and recommendations to children and their families supported by Children’s Books Ireland’s many reading resources. After the clinic parents/guardians will receive an email with a prescription with details of the recommended book which can be taken to your local bookshop or library!

The clinic will be presented on Zoom and each consultation will be 15 minutes in duration. A parent or guardian will be required to be in the same room as the child during the Zoom call and the Watergate’s Sarah Brennan will host the meeting. The Book Doctor will have time to meet a maximum of 8 children over the course of the clinic so places are strictly limited. If you have more than one young reader who would like to meet the Book Doctor you can book one 15-minute consultation per child.

Secure your place and time now by visiting watergatetheatre.com.