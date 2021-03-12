First virtual Local Enterprise Week a success for Kilkenny

Over 145 budding entrepreneurs and business owners in Kilkenny have taken part in online events marking Local Enterprise Week.

The events have been hailed as a success by Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny. The LEO hosted 11 events for local businesses last week, in addition to promoting 10 Spotlight events which were open to businesses across the country.

Speaking on the last day of Local Enterprise Week, Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny, said all events for Local Enterprise Week had been moved online for the first time, making them as accessible as possible for local businesses.

“It’s been a very successful week as we had approximately 145 businesses from the county participating on programmes ranging from the green economy, becoming more competitive and leaner, exploring new opportunities online as well as finding out what supports could benefit their business in 2021,” she said.

“I’d like to thank all the companies that joined us online this week in particular Catherine Roycroft, Chief Operations Officer with Cartoon Saloon and John Duggan, Chief Executive and Co-founder of Loanitt Ltd, who were guest speakers at our ‘Looking to the Future Seminar’ and for sharing their experiences, challenges and insights.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar officially opened the first ‘Spotlight’ event for Local Enterprise Week and launched the new ‘Green for Micro’ Programme, which will assist small businesses decarbonise and become more sustainable.

A Lunch and Learn Green Webinar is taking place live on Friday at 1pm about the ‘Green for Micro’ supports and also there is the opportunity to hear case studies from businesses who have already implemented green initiatives.

Further information about the webinar, the Green for Micro supports and how to apply is available on www.localenterprise.ie/green or alternatively contact the Local Enterprise Office on 056-7752662.

At the final Spotlight event for Local Enterprise Week, the Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English focused on how small businesses could gain a digital advantage through the Trading Online Voucher Scheme.

The scheme currently provides 50% grant funding up to a maximum of €2,500 towards the development of a trading online presence, such as e-commerce website.

Further information about the supports on offer and the training programmes for Kilkenny businesses taking place throughout March can be found at www.localenterprise.ie/kilkenny.