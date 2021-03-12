Small businesses in Kilkenny can apply for Small Business Assistance Scheme for Covid

The Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment has launched the Small Business Assistance Scheme for Covid(SBASC) intended for businesses with operating costs that do not qualify for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) operated by the Revenue Commissioners.

The eligibility criteria for both schemes are similar. The main difference between SBASC and CRSS is the requirement, in the case of CRSS, for the public to have access to a business premises. SBASC also aligns with recently announced grant schemes for the tourism, arts and entertainment sectors.

“I welcome the announcement of the Small Business Assistance Scheme for Covid-19," says Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness.

"Kilkenny businesses need all the support they can get in order to ensure that they can keep up with fixed costs like rent, insurance and utilities. I urge qualifying business to reach out and apply for this scheme. The scheme will help businesses to survive and thrive once our economy is opened again."

The grant, which is available as a contribution towards fixed costs to assist a business to keep operational for an eventual re-opening, is only available to an applicant operating from a rateable property. The scheme covers the period 1 January 2021 to June 30, 2021.

Each eligible applicant will receive a payment of €4,000 with an additional payment of €4,000 from May 2021 to applicants continuing to meet the scheme eligibility criteria. The closing date for applications for the initial grant under SBASC is April 21, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria, a business must:

Be a sole trader, a company, self-employed, or a partnership;

Have a minimum turnover of €50,000 for each rateable premises;

Not be owned or operated by a public body;

Not eligible for/be in receipt of CRSS for the period for which the grant covers or eligible for Fáilte Ireland’s Business Continuity Scheme or the Live Performance Support Scheme of the Department or the Music Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Operate from a building, or similar fixed physical structure on which business rates are payable (mobile premises, or premises which are not permanently fixed in place, do not meet the definition of business premises nor do premises on which no rates are payable);

Must have a current eTax Clearance Certificate from the Revenue Commissioners.

The turnover of the business over the claim period is estimated to be no more than 25% of theAverage weekly turnover of the business in 2019; or

the projected average weekly turnover of the business for 1st January to 31st March 2021, and 30th of June 2021 where applicable, for businesses that commenced after 1st November, 2019 and

The business intends to resume trading in full once Government restrictions are eased.

Have 1 - 250 employees and a projected turnover of less than €25 million in 2021;

All applications to be made to Kilkenny County Council online at www.kilkennycoco.ie.

Businesses can submit queries regarding the scheme or application process to sbasc@kilkennycoco.ie or call the Finance Section of Kilkenny County Council on 056-7794209.

Full details of the grant are available on www.kilkennycoco.ie at the following link: https://sbasc.submit.com/show/ 1