New boardwalk, cultural hub part of €18m boost for Kilkenny

The €18.1 million announced for Kilkenny today will be used to achieve key ambitions such as a Greensbridge boardwalk, refurbishment of squash courts as a cultural hub, and public realm upgrades, Fine Gael Deputy John Paul Phelan has said.

The second round of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) will see €11.46 million for phase two of the Abbey Quarter Plan and over €6.64 million for the Kilkenny City Enhanced Liveability Project.

Deputy Phelan says it will fund transformation projects that will benefit the community. It will deliver phase two of the Abbey Quarter Plan including a Greensbridge boardwalk to the Abbey Quarter and the refurbishment of the squash courts to serve as a cultural home, among other improvements.

“The URDF fund will also deliver major improvements through the Kilkenny City Centre Enhanced Liveability Project with funding for smarter travel options and shared spaces along High Street and Rose Inn Street, upgrades along Ormonde Street, better connections for St Kieran’s Street with High Street and public realm improvements in Carnegie Plaza and the streetscape along Barrack Lane, linking to John Street," says the Fine Gael TD.

“Based on applications from local authorities, the URDF will see substantial investment in infrastructure, improving transport and connectivity, quality and location of housing, recreational and cultural facilities, among other areas. This new investment will unlock the potential of our urban areas, making the best use of land available, promoting sensible development and compact growth, and ensuring that our urban communities are attractive and vibrant places in which to live, work and visit.

“The support from the URDF for our communities is more vital than ever with the growth in remote and blended working which means more time spent at home locally, reduced time spent commuting as well as a boost for local businesses.

“I commend the work of Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien in overseeing the administration of this unprecedented investment in urban regeneration and development.”

By aligning with both the National Planning Framework and the National Development Plan, the URDF focuses investment on infrastructure, including transport, housing and recreation, in a way that improves quality of life for all.

“I know the work that has gone into planning and developing these transformative projects and I’m eager to see their implementation which will benefit us all here in Kilkenny and Carlow.," Deputy Phelan said.