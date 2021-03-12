Gardai investigate attempted break in at dog rescue on Tipperary/Kilkenny border

Gardai are investigating an attempted break in at an animal rescue on the Tipperary/Kilkenny border on Wednesday night.

At approximately 9.30pm a security person onsite observed a vehicle with a number of occupants approach the rescue which is located in a remote, rural location.

The occupants were disturbed and fled without breaking into the rescue.

A spokesperson for Paws Animal Rescue said they did not know the motive for the attempted break in.

"Why?. Who knows. Neutered, microchipped, retired greyhounds are of no use to anyone except adopters."

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai on (052) 6131202