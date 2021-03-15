Octogenarian with Kilkenny link pens debut novel during lockdown

This delightful book is based on the true story of Bridget Frisby who was born in the townland of Islands near Ballingarry, County Tipperary, where her father was teacher at the National School in Mohober from 1860 to 1901.

Many Kilkenny people will remember her nephew Michael Frisby, a well known vet who lived and practiced in Kilkenny.

Bridget’s legacy was passed down through generations of the author's family and has been substantiated by much genealogical research. It is a rich and compelling historical novel you will never forget.

Pam Skelton says she is delighted with her first book. Pam started writing her book, “First To Go”, several years ago and says the book is based on the life of her grandmother.

She said. “My family have been telling me to write the story for years. I started it years ago but led a fairly busy life and never had time to finish it. But the lockdown has given me the time I needed to complete the project.

“At eighty-four, I really wanted to see First to Go in book form, so I could share it with family and friends. When I saw the final product I was overwhelmed!”

The book is independently published and was launched on March 1. It is available on Amazon in Kindle or paperback form. Link:Amazon.co.uk/books/First to Go