Kilkenny gardaí urge people to stay home and celebrate St Patrick's Day virtually

Gardaí in Kilkenny are urging people to 'hold firm' for St Patrick's Day and not to break the 5k travel restriction or mix with other households.

"As we near our National Holiday, it's essential to keep in mind that unfortunately this year celebrations need to be 'virtual'. The restrictions are still in place prohibiting unnecessary travel and mixing of households. Let's hold firm," a garda spokesperson said.

An Garda Síochána is advising people to stay home to stay safe this St Patrick’s Day and avoid large gatherings and house parties.

Despite constant and consistent public health advice, An Garda Síochána continues to find people gathering in large groups at social occasions and at house parties. Such events put those attending, and everyone they meet afterwards, at risk of catching COVID-19.

As of March 12 2021, An Garda Síochána had issued 429 €500 fines for organising a house party and 1,677 €150 fines for attending a house party.

On St Patrick’s Day, at any one time, more than 2,500 Gardaí will be on duty across the country. They will be engaged in a wide-range of activity to support public health measures.

This includes high visibility patrolling at public amenities; conducting checkpoints focused on non-essential travel and people exercising outside 5km of their home; road safety activity; managing any large gatherings that may occur, and providing support for the vulnerable including victims of domestic abuse.