Animal welfare booklet launched by Kilkenny County Council

Kilkenny County Council Cathaoirleach, Andrew McGuinness, has launched a revised ‘Animal Welfare Standards for Dog and Horse Owners’ booklet, developed by the Council’s Animal Welfare Standards Committee.



The committee was established by the County Council to advise and make recommendations to address issues relating to the welfare of dogs and horses. The Standards Booklet provides advice and guidance on responsible ownership.



“Horses and dogs are living creatures and their owners must be responsible for ensuring their adequate care and welfare. There is an onus on the public to only keep animals they have suitable lands and facilities to provide for their welfare,” said Cllr McGuinness.

The booklet is available from the Council: 056-7794470 or email environment@kilkennycoco.ie