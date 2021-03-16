Public encouraged to nominate young people who make a positive contribution to Kilkenny

People are being asked to nominate young people who have gone the extra mile in their community or have enjoyed an extraordinary achievement.

Nominations are still open and members of the Joint Policing Committee were urged to put forward entries at a recent meeting.

Inspector Claire Kenealy told members that the awards are ‘a positive showcase’ for young people who are making their communities better places.

The inspector said that there are a number of different categories including Individual Award, Group Award, Special Achievement Award and Community Safety Award.

Chairman of the JPC, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said that ‘young people have been amazing in the help that they have given to their neighbours and friends’, especially since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To make a nomination go to https://bit.ly/3tr2pWL

The awards celebrate young people aged between 13 and 21.