Sounds of shamrocks and spring with Music Generation Kilkenny

Music Generation Kilkenny has been gearing up for St Patrick’s Day with two special performances as part of the virtual St Patrick’s Day Kilkenny Festival.

Throughout the autumn and spring, young Music Generation Kilkenny Uilleann Pipers have been practicing and rehearsing online every week with master Uilleann Pipers Pádraig Butler, Mick Foley and Leonard Barry.

The weekly online sessions have given the young pipers a lifeline at a time when in-person music- making has stopped. Their dedication has paid off with great progress being made by the group who range from age 11-18. Their work will be showcased in a special performance of ‘O’ Sullivan’s March’ and ‘Heathery Breeze’ for the Kilkenny festival, in partnership with Na Píobairí Uilleann and the Kilkenny Pipers Club.

RITHIM GLASA

Music Generation Kilkenny is proud of the musician educators who make up the team of musicians delivering its programmes in schools and the community.

“At a time in our history when musicians are struggling and the arts have been decimated Music Generation Kilkenny is delighted to support its Musician Educators as much as possible,” says Kilkenny native and Music Generation Kilkenny Development Officer Sinéad Blanchfield.

“I am thrilled to bring to Kilkenny an original and uplifting drumming piece composed especially for the St Patrick’s Day Festival and performed by Musician Educators and drumming luminaries Jeremy Hickey (RSAG, Rhythm Makers), Tom Duffy (RhythmRiot) and Mark Colbert (Damien Dempsey, Black Bank Folk).

“We hope everyone will tune in and move to the beat this St Patrick’s Day!

Both performances can be viewed on the St Patrick’s Day Kilkenny Festival website www.stpatricksfestivalkilkenny.com.

Meanwhile, as children return to school other current opportunities for musicians in the county include participation in the Kilkenny Creative Music Space, a hub for young people who want to learn an instrument or explore their singing skills in a group setting, run in partnership with Foróige.

Over the Easter break watch out for rhythm workshops for primary school children facilitated by Jeremy Hickey, Tom Duffy and Mark Colbert, fresh from their Rithim Glasa performance for the St Patrick’s Day Festival.

Back by popular demand is ‘Music for toddlers’ with Karen McMahon. Karen was featured in a series of toddler music videos produced for the Kilkenny County Library Service in the Summer. She returns over Easter with workshops over three morning for three to five year olds at 11am from March 29 to 31.

For enquiries or to book a place get in touch by email musicgenerationkilkenny@

kcetb.ie or via Facebook (musicgenerationkilkenny).