Huge day for Kilkenny at Cheltenham with mega wins - including 33/1 Gowran-trained stunner

It's been a big St Patrick's Day for Kilkenny at Cheltenham.

Gowran trainer Paul Hennessy has landed an incredible 33/1 winner with Heaven Help Us running to clear in the Grade 3 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle. Jockey Richard Condon looked in very much in control a long way from home.

Heaven Help Us romps to victory in the Grade 3 @Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Richard Condon for trainer Paul Hennessy #GreenCorner #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/ZkLh7CYqcj — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 17, 2021

Mr Hennessy is one of Kilkenny and Ireland's leading greyhound trainers.

The Kilkenny-based One For Luck racing syndicate are also celebrating after their horse, Put The Kettle On won the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase for trainer Henry de Bromhead. She overturned a mightily-fancied Chacun Pour Soi.

Local trainer Willie Mullins also had a major success, with Sir Gerhard in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, capping another fantastic win for Rachael Blackmore.