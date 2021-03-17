Huge day for Kilkenny at Cheltenham with mega wins - including 33/1 Gowran-trained stunner
Heaven Help Us won for Paul Hennessy - while local syndicate also have plenty of reason to celebrate
File picture: Put The Kettle On
It's been a big St Patrick's Day for Kilkenny at Cheltenham.
Gowran trainer Paul Hennessy has landed an incredible 33/1 winner with Heaven Help Us running to clear in the Grade 3 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle. Jockey Richard Condon looked in very much in control a long way from home.
Heaven Help Us romps to victory in the Grade 3 @Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Richard Condon for trainer Paul Hennessy #GreenCorner #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/ZkLh7CYqcj— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 17, 2021
Mr Hennessy is one of Kilkenny and Ireland's leading greyhound trainers.
The Kilkenny-based One For Luck racing syndicate are also celebrating after their horse, Put The Kettle On won the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase for trainer Henry de Bromhead. She overturned a mightily-fancied Chacun Pour Soi.
Local trainer Willie Mullins also had a major success, with Sir Gerhard in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, capping another fantastic win for Rachael Blackmore.
That's the best day in racing I've ever experienced from heaven help us to put the kettle on to our boy sir gerhard. Kilkenny treble @KKPeopleNews @itvracing @MCYeeehaaa @jane_mangan @coolmorestud— Daragh Callanan (@Ruthstown) March 17, 2021
