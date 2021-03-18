'Health Check' consultations coming up for six Kilkenny towns and villages

Kilkenny County Council has launched a 'Health Check' consultation to inform new town plans for six towns and villages including Castlecomer, Urlingford, Johnstown, Goresbridge, Thomastown, and Mullinavat.

The Town / Village Health Check will also seek to establish Town Teams in each location to shape and take forward these plans.

“This is exciting news for these six towns and villages as the series of Health Checks will seek to gather information concerning the current economic, social, environmental and physical situation of the town or village," says Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness.

"The study will analyse the strengths and weaknesses of each settlement based on factors such as the range and quality of activities in the town, its mix of uses, its accessibility to people living in the area, and its general appearance and safety. I encourage everyone to get involved in the process to build a plan that will bring everyone together to work for common goals.”

As part of these Health Checks, Kilkenny County Council is running an online survey at www.mykilkennytown.ie that aims to consider the needs and aspirations of each local community. The survey also calls for early expressions of interest for people to join their local Town Team. The survey will close on Friday, April 2, 2021.

“We are delighted to launch this community consultation with this set of six towns and villages," said Annette Fitzpatrick, Acting Senior Executive Officer in the Community Section at Kilkenny County Council.

"Our ambition with this project is to provide the people of Castlecomer, Urlingford, Johnstown, Goresbridge, Thomastown, and Mullinavat, with an opportunity to have their say on what makes these settlements great places to live, work and enjoy, but also help identify areas for improvement and positive change.”

“The appointment of Town Teams is a key focus for this engagement and we are looking for enthusiastic people to lead the regeneration and enhancements for their local town or village. Adopting a citizen-led approach these Town Teams will help shape and take forward new town plans.”

A series of dedicated online information events will be held in April to discuss the project with each of the communities in the towns and villages. In light of Covid-19 restrictions, the sessions will take place digitally, via Zoom, on the following dates:

· Thomastown - Tuesday 06 April 2021, 6pm – 7pm

· Castlecomer - Wednesday 07 April 2021, 6pm – 7pm

· Johnstown - Thursday 08 April 2021, 6pm – 7pm

· Urlingford - Friday 09 April 2021, 6pm – 7pm

· Mullinavat - Monday 12 April 2021, 6pm – 7pm

· Goresbridge - Tuesday 13 April 2021, 6pm – 7pm

In addition to the survey a social media campaign is also live inviting members of the public to share photos or videos of their local town and village using the hashtags #makestheplace #wasteofspace. The photos can include spaces, landmarks and buildings within the six towns and villages involved in the Health Checks, and will inform part of this consultation.

To register for your Town or Village’s information event, to complete the survey, or to find out further information on the #MakesThePlace #WasteofSpace campaign visit www.mykilkennytown.ie. Members of the public can also contact the project team by emailing Kilkenny@turleyplanning.ie or calling the Freephone consultation hotline: 1800-010101.

Kilkenny County Council has commissioned expert planning consultants, Turley, to undertake the Health Checks.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with Kilkenny County Council to engage with members of the community in each of the six settlements," says Seamus Donohoe from Turley.

"The survey, workshops, and #MakesThePlace photo and video campaign provides the fantastic opportunity to listen, discuss and see the unique strengths of the towns and villages while uncovering ways to better the areas. Insights gathered throughout this process will be invaluable to the new town plans, as will the assembly of Town Teams to bring the plans to fruition.”