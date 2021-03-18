Fantastic prizes to be won in Kilkenny's Cois Nore Easter Raffle

Cois Nore are holding their first Easter Raffle on 1st April and will be selling tickets online through their website www.coisnore.ie/online

Some fabulous prizes have been kindly donated, primarily by the business community, and Cois Nore sincerely thank the contributors for their support.

Due to Covid 19 the only place you can buy tickets (€5 per ticket) through the Cois Nore online shop.

Cois Nore plans to hold three raffles a year (Easter, Summer and Christmas) and welcome prize donations which we will acknowledge through their social media pages.

Click HERE to to access the Cois Nore online shop, and help them spread the joy this Easter!