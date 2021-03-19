Large quantities of heroin and cocaine seized in Kilkenny City

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of approximately €56,000 worth of drugs.

Gardaí in Kilkenny seized approximately €48,000 worth of diamorphine (heroin) and €8,000 of cocaine on Tuesday at an operation Fanacht checkpoint in the city.

One male was arrested, questioned and later charged with sale and supply of controlled drugs and has appeared in court in connection with the seizure. These drugs were destined for sale locally in the South-east.