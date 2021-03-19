Gardai raid and shut down shebeen in Offaly

As part of Operation Navigation, Gardaí in Offaly searched a private premises in Edenderry on Thursday, March 18, following alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.

Gardaí attended and located a number of persons on the premises consuming alcohol. These persons will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations - Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

A significant amount of alcohol, including six beer kegs, was seized during the operation.

Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives.