Ashgrove offers real appeal for prospective first-time buyers

This bright and superbly spacious three-bedroom family home, situated in one of the most sought-after residential locations in Kilkenny City, comes under the hammer at an ideal time for prospective first-time buyers.

Brought to market by DNG Ella Dunphy, Number 23 Ashgrove is a modern home which enjoys beautifully proportioned light-filled accommodation.

Tastefully decorated throughout, the hallway leads into the living room, a family-sized room with a bay window drawing additional natural light.

Double doors lead to the kitchen/dining room, an open plan room with double aspect ensuring an abundance of natural light.

There is a great selection of floor and eye level units with laminate countertop and tiled splashback. The kitchen is fitted with a integrated electric oven and hob and recessed lighting, and comes with a breakfast bar.



The utility room, which is plumbed for washer-dryer, offers additional storage.

The first floor is home to the master bedroom, which features an en suite bathroom, and a second large double bedroom.

The third bedroom is a multi-purpose room which is suitable as home office, walk-in wardrobe or kids room. The main bathroom is neatly tiled and has a full length fitted bath with New Team electric shower.

Private Garden

To the rear the property is further complimented by a large private garden, which is not overlooked. The sun-soaked rear garden is low maintenance and has a washed natural stone finish.



Built in 2005 the property is within a stone’s throw of the local schools. The city centre is within easy walking distance and offers an abundance of recreational amenities.

Full details are available from DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000

23 Ashgrove

Parcnagowan

Kilkenny

R95 W2N1

Guide Price: €265,000

BER Rating: C2