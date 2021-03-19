Speeding driver detected doing 86kph in a 30kph zone outside Kilkenny school

Kilkenny Roads Policing Units are continuing to conduct speed checks, focusing on areas outside of schools in recent days.

According to a garda spokesperson although the majority of motorists are obeying the speed limits there are still some drivers who are flouting the law.

"Unfortunately there were a number of detections in these areas including a van who drove at 86kph in the 30kph at a school during school time. Please slow down and arrive alive," added the spokesperson.