Webinar on 'Safe Infant Sleep': The Science of Mother-Infant Bedsharing

La Leche League of Ireland, in conjunction with the HSE, is inviting people to a health professional webinar with Dr James McKenna, PhD.

The topic is: What evidence-Based research Tells us about 'Safe Infant Sleep': The Science of Mother-Infant Bedsharing.

The event takes place tomorrow (Saturday, March 20) from 3pm to 5pm. Registration essential by clicking this link.

Two CERPs available by completing questionnaire which shall be emailed to you after the webinar.

James McKenna, PhD

Edmund P Joyce, CSC Chartered Professor of Anthropology

Director, Mother-Baby Behavioral Sleep Laboratory, University of Notre Dame

Fellow, American Association of Science.