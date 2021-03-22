Explosives accused enters pleas at Kilkenny Circuit Court

A man charged with four counts of possession of explosives has entered a plea of guilty at Kilkenny Circuit Court.

Liam Foley, Apt 5, Paddy Kelly Apartments, The Good Shepherd Centre, Church Lane, Kilkenny appeared before Judge Patrick Meghan at Kilkenny Circuit Court last Thursday (March 18).

The defendant is charged with four counts of possessing explosives under section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883 at his address at Apt 5, Paddy Kelly Apartments on August 14.

In Custody

Defence counsel, Colman Cody said that his client is in custody in relation to the matters before the court.

“We are seeking a remand date on the same terms,” he said. Judge Meghan adjourned matters to the next sittings of Kilkenny Circuit Court on May 4 and ordered probation and psychiatric reports. He also directed that the defendant attend drugs counselling and that a report be requested from the prison governor.

The case was put back to May 4 for the defendant to appear via videolink.