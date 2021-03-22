Kilkenny Gospel Choir Daffodil Day prayer service to go online this year

This year's Kilkenny Gospel Choir Daffodil Day prayer service for those whose lives have been touched by cancer will go online.

On Friday, March 26, Fr Willie Purcell and Fr Roderick Whearty will lead the annual prayer service for Daffodil Day. Due to the restrictions and regulations of Covid-19 the service will go online at 7.30pm from St Patrick's Church Kilkenny.

"We have all been affected by cancer through a relative, friend, acquaintance or perhaps even personally and even though this year we cannot meet in person for our prayer service, we will still be united in our prayer for one another asking God for strength, healing, comfort and hope in the face of cancer," says Fr Purcell.

Patricipants can join by going to St Patrick's Parish Website and logging on to the livestream from the church.

"This is a way for everyone to keep connected to celebrating Daffodil Day and remembering all who have been touched by cancer," says Mary Kealy, PRO for the Kilkenny Gospel Choir.

Further information from St Patrick's Parish website.