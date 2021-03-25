€56,000 in grants to confirm Kilkenny as ‘festival capital’ of Ireland

More than €56,000 in grants have been awarded to festivals by Kilkenny County Council.

Pre-Covid Kilkenny was known as the festival capital of Ireland and there is no reason why that should not continue post-Covid, Cathaoirleach of the county council, Cllr Andrew McGuinness said and welcomed the funding.



Eight of the county’s most popular festivals, loved by locals and international audiences, are included.

Festivals to benefit will be: The Cat Laughs (€10,000), Kilkenomics (€10,000), the Castlecomer Wellie Race (€3,000), the Iverk Show (€1,500), Savour Festival (€15,000), Tradfest (€5,000), Kilkenny Animated (€10,000) and the Abhainn Rí Festival (€2,000).



Tourism Officer at Kilkenny County Council, Martina Comerford, said criteria for awarding the grants included the positive impact they will have on tourism and improving the visitor experience.

Cllr McGuinness paid tribute to all who have worked in lockdown to bring virtual festivals to people. He said it is vital Kilkenny now gets fully prepared to get back our acclaimed festivals as soon as we can.



Cllr Eugene McGuinness said local artists have served us well and added that as we emerge from Covid the council should consider putting money aside to celebrate them and frontline staff. Funding will be reduced if festivals are virtual again this year, Ms Comerford said.