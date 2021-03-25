Prison for defendant on his fourth conviction for driving without insurance

A repeat offender was sentenced to four months in prison at Kilkenny District Court after he was convicted for the fourth time of driving without insurance.

Kevin Roche, 6 Bolton Green, Callan admitted the offence which took place at Green Street, Callan on February 5, 2020.

The court heard that on the date in question the defendant was stopped and was asked to produce his insurance and driving licence and failed to do so. The court also heard that there was no NCT or tax on the vehicle.

The defendant has 15 previous convictions, 14 of which are under The Road Traffic Act, including three for no insurance. He was disqualified from driving at the time of the offence.

Garda John O’Sullivan said that the defendant was co-operative with the gardaí.

Solicitor Chris Hogan said that his client has a history of offending under The Road Traffic Act and has an avid interest in cars.

“He works in a garage and is interested in cars. At the time he was buying them and doing them up. He is living with his girlfriend and has two children,” said Mr Hogan.

Judge Geraldine Carthy remarked that the defendant has 14 previous convictions under The Road Traffic Act and previously received a suspended sentence for a similiar type offence.

“Unfortunately there are no lessons learned. I have no option,” she said and imposed a four-month prison sentence. She also imposed an eight-year disqualification order.

“There has to be a line drawn in the sand,” she said.