Outdoor Kilkenny are urging people to get on their bikes this Easter

Easter is a great time of year to get out on your bike and enjoy a cycle, the smell of spring flowers in the air, comfortable temperatures to cycle and the days are longer. This Easter break, Outdoor Kilkenny is urging people to get out and take advantage of the better weather and take a bike ride on one of its spectacular cycling routes.

While we may be limited in the distance we can travel right now, there are lots of options to explore within your 5km limit, to get you started Outdoor Kilkenny has picked three of their favourites.

A CYCLE THROUGH MEDIEVAL KILKENNY CITY

Take a leisurely cycle through the medieval streets of the city centre. Beginning at Kilkenny Castle, making your way down High Street towards St. Canices Cathedral and coming back around via Kieran Street – Take in some of the city’s most loved outdoor tourist attractions along your way, from Castle to Cathedral, and lots of medieval magic in between.

THE CANAL WALK

Beginning at Canal Square in the city centre, taking in the shadow of Kilkenny Castle as you cycle alongside the River Nore down the Canal Walk out towards Bennettsbridge Rd and returning to the City Centre via the Lacken Walk. It is particularly beautiful during the Spring months.

CYCLE ALONGSIDE THE RIVER BARROW IN GRAIGNAMANAGH

Known to be one of the most beautiful riverside trails in the country, take a cycle along the River Barrow towpath. Make sure to pack a bag, as there are plenty of unique spots to stop for a picnic along the way as you explore miles and miles of stunning countryside.

Kilkenny Cycling Tours are currently offering long-term bike rental for the duration of the lockdown period. You can contact Jason at 086 8954961 for more information. Or Visit Trail Kilkenny for more information on the cycling trails and routes, and plan a cycle within your 5km.

Commenting on the many cycling trails and routes around Kilkenny, Gareth Alcorn from Outdoor Kilkenny said;

“This Easter is an ideal time to take in the stunning countryside along the river banks and through the picturesque towns of Kilkenny on bike. Whether you are looking for an easy-going family cycle, or a more challenging expedition that takes in forest, hills and trails – Kilkenny has something to suit all levels of cyclists.”