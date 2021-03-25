Kilkenny TD calls for 5km Covid-19 restriction travel limit to be scrapped

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan is calling on the government to scrap the five kilometre Covid-19 travel restriction.

“The 5km limit just isn’t practical in most areas. If a person or family want to go for a walk in the open air 10 or 15km from home that poses no risk to spread the virus if they’re socially distanced. If we want people to follow the guidelines then they must be realistic, as we face into the extra hour in the evenings from next weekend we must give people more options for outdoor safe activity,” he said.

The government are due to announce any easing of Level 5 restrictions early next week.

However with Covid-19 cases rising nationally it is expected that any easing will be minimal and focused on outdoor activities.