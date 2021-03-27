Annual service for Kilkenny families who have been bereaved by the death of a child

St Luke’s General Hospital will be holding its Annual Remembrance Ceremony on April 13 in St Canice’s Church, Kilkenny.

The annual service is held for families who have been bereaved by the death of their child during pregnancy, after birth or in childhood years.

Sadly, due to the Covid-19 restrictions this year, parents and families will be unable to attend.

The service is due to be broadcast virtually through the following link, http://www.stcanicesparish.ie/ web-cam.

A Missalette, to help follow the service on the night, will also be available for download on St. Luke’s General Hospital Website.

Parents and families hold their babies and children in loving memory and are never forgotten. This ceremony is a beautiful way for families and for staff to reflect and remember them.

During the service you will be invited to light a candle in your home in memory of your baby or child.

The service will take place at 7.30pm.

Any queries please do not hesitate to contact Margaret Ryan, Bereavement Support Midwife

Margaretm.Ryan2@hse.ie or 0861715465.