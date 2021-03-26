Kilkenny people urged to support most important Daffodil Day ever

People are urged to donate online for the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day taking place today (March 26).

This will be the second year in a row where Covid-19 has restricted the usual community spirit and cheerfulness normally associated with collections across the country.

The charity’s flagship fundraiser would usually see thousands turn out across the country to fundraise and sell the iconic daffodil pins. However, with collection buckets silent for the second year in a row, people are being asked to support Daffodil Day online or by phone.

The Irish Cancer Society normally raises in the region of €4million when traditional events are able to take place. However, last year the charity saw a €2million drop in income from the event after it was cancelled just days before it was due to take place.

Each year more than 40,000 people in Ireland hear the words ‘you have cancer’. Over 9,000 people will lose their lives to the illness each year. Meanwhile, 200,000 patients and survivors in Ireland are living after cancer.

The Irish Cancer Society provides advice, support and practical help for anyone affected by cancer.

This year marks Boots Ireland’s 4th year of sponsoring Daffodil Day. Through the partnership, Boots is committed to increasing awareness, supporting people affected by cancer and promoting cancer prevention. Boots’ 89 stores located nationwide will be raising vital funds by selling Daffodil pins in store and hosting virtual fundraisers across the country.