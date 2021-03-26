Kilkenny gardaí out in force today for National Slow Down Day

Gardaí in Kilkenny are out in force this morning for National Slow Down Day and are urging drivers to monitor their speed.

Checkpoints are in place since 7am on motorways, regional roads and in urban areas and outside schools.

Divisional Inspector for Roads Policing, Paul Donohoe said that speed is a lethal factor in collisions and urged people to slow down and save lives.

"We will be focusing especially on areas close to schools and our towns and villages where there are more pedestrians and cyclists. Statistics show that the faster you go the more harm you are likely to cause in the event of a collision," he said.