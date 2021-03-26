Kilkenny's Malcolm Noonan helps launch new All-Ireland Pollinator Plan

Kilkenny Minister of State Malcolm Noonan has helped launch the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan 2021-2025, setting out a roadmap to help biodiversity by engaging communities, local authorities, farmers, schools and businesses to take action for nature.

Actions outlined in the Pollinator plan include encouraging the restoration of land for pollinators and other biodiversity; increasing the focus on rare species that are at risk of disappearing, like the Great Yellow Bumblebee; and encouraging more people to pledge their garden for pollinators, creating pitstops for hungry bees right across our landscape.



The Kilkenny TD welcomed the launch of the second five-year plan, and encouraged everyone to get involved.



“The first All-Ireland Pollinator Plan transformed the way many people think about nature conservation, communicating the science in a creative way that empowered everyone to get involved and work together to make space for pollinators. This new plan is bigger, stronger and more ambitious and I can’t wait to get stuck in and play my part in its implementation," said Minister of State Noonan.



“The great thing about the plan is that everyone can get involved: young or old, urban or rural, expert or novice. What’s more, actions for pollinators also have benefits for our wider biodiversity. I’d like to encourage everyone to get behind the new Plan and help us create a movement for nature.



Ireland’s farms are key to the Pollinator Plan, which aims to celebrate farmland biodiversity and improve awareness of how farmers can help. Commenting on the importance of supporting farmers to take action for wild pollinators, Minister of State for Forestry, Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett said farmers and farmland do a vital job in managing land for wild pollinators.

"Their role needs to be both recognised and celebrated, and I believe this new plan will work to do that, by encouraging farmer engagement, and improving awareness and uptake of pollinator actions," She said.

"This will then bring about landscape level change for wild pollinators and for wider biodiversity. I am therefore delighted to support the plan. My Department’s funding of a Farmland Project Officer to support the implementation of the farmland actions is also a welcome addition to it and I look forward to seeing great success for the plan as it moves into the next phase.”



Together with the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, Ministers at the Department of Housing jointly issued a letter to all local authorities and councillors asking them to get involved and see what they can do to support pollinators on their own lands.



“My colleagues at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have collectively written to the chief executives of all local authorities, as well as all councillors and mayors, asking them to do what they can to support pollinators, particularly in early-spring, when few pollinator-friendly plants are flowering," said Minister of State Noonan.

"We’ve also dedicated a portion of the lawns at the Custom House to be managed for nature – my team and I conducted an informal botanical survey and the seed bank there is surprisingly diverse, so I’m excited to see what emerges over the coming weeks and months and will be keeping an eye on it.”