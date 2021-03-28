Details announced for Kilkenny Photographic Society TY photography competition

St Canice's Credit Union has announced details of the 2021 Kilkenny Photographic Society’s 11th annual Transition Year Photography Competition.

This year’s theme is quite loose, and judges will be looking for entries capturing any of the following: Inspiration | Happiness | Simple Beauty | Positivity

With some great prizes up for grabs, including a Sony Cyber Shot DSC-WX350 Digital Camera, a Canon Ixus 185 Digital Camera and a St Canice’s Credit Union Pat Moore Perpetual Cup, it’s time to capture that award-winning photograph that sums up your personal take on this year’s theme. Also, a random selection of entries will be included in the 2022 St Canice’s Credit Union Calendar.

All Transition Year students from schools in the Common Bond can take part. This includes schools in Kilkenny City, Graignamanagh, Bagenalstown, Piltown, Callan, Ballingarry, Ballyragget, Durrow, Rathdowney and Mountrath. Where a school does not have a Transition Year class, fifth year students can take part.

Entries must be in Landscape and sized for entry at a minimum of 3000px X 2000px. The closing date for submission of entries is April 30.

Get full details, competition rules and guidelines and an entry form here.