Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, March 29, 2021

The late Ruth Butler (née Wood)

The death has occurred of Ruth Butler (née Wood), Oak Road, Dukesmeadows, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, March 26 after a short illness in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her parents Kathleen and Andy, brother Duncan and parents-in-law Martin and Kit. Ruth is survived by her loving husband Richard, son Martin, daughters Kate, Fiona and Anne, daughter-in-law Johanna, sons-in-law David, Shane and Julian, grandchildren Emma, Andrew, Matthew, James, Ben and Aoife, cousin EEd (Scotland), brother-in-law Gus, sisters-in-law Mary O and Mame, nephews and nieces in Scotland and Ireland, her work colleagues and friends in KASA (formerly Kilkenny Rape Crisis Centre) neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral for Ruth will take place on Tuesday, March 30. Ruth's funeral cortege will depart from her home at 11.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church for noon Requiem Mass followed by private cremation. Those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot may join the private family funeral Mass on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to KASA BIC: IPBSIE2D IBAN: IIPBS99063600321201 or the Irish Cancer Society. Ruth's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Bridget (Ruth) Doheny (née Manning)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Ruth) Doheny (née Manning), Parnell Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. March 27, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Bridget (Ruth), predeceased by her loving husband Martin, sons Paul and baby Ivan, grandsons Connor and baby Michael, beloved mother of Martin, John, David and Ruth, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Ivan, John and Joe, sisters Hazel and Eve, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Marie, Joan, Mayumi and Canara, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother-in-law Seamus, sisters-in-law Mary, Stella, Kathleen, Joan and Frances, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Ruth, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Monday afternoon, March 29, at 2.30 pm in St Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny (max of 10 in church). House private please. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Requiem Mass may be viewed online at http://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam/

Ruth's Funeral Cortege will pass her home at 3pm on Monday en route to the cemetery. Ruth's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late ohn (Johnnie) Furlong

The death has occurred of John (Johnnie) Furlong, Brownstown, Tullogher, Kilkenny / New Ross, Wexford. Predeceased by his wife Bridget (Cissie) and son Noel, Johnnie will be sadly missed by Sandra, his son Sean, daughters Margaret and Alice, sister Rosarii, brother Owenie, daughter-in-law Sharon, sons-in-law, Padraig and Pat, brothers-in-law Philly Murphy, Paddy Donovan, sister-in-law Breda Furlong grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 30, at 11am in The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, the funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://rosberconparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the New Ross Community Hospital.

The late Mary Walsh (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Brennan), Gaol Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. March 26, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of the late Christy and much loved mother of Marie, Teresa, Tommy, Vera, Rita, Kevin, Cathriona, the late Kathleen, and Paula and Jimmy who both died in infancy, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Kevin and Basil, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Mary, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Monday, March 29 at 11am in St Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny (max of 10 in church). House private please. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Requiem Mass may be viewed online at http://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam/

Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.