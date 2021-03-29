Funding boost for Kilkenny and Carlow ETB– John Paul Phelan

Kilkenny and Carlow Education & Training Board (KCETB) is to get an additional €435,000 this year, according to local Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

The additional funding for the two counties is part of a national ETB investment of €8 million in Devolved Capital Allocation for improvement works for Further Education and Training (FET) provision. Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, announced the investment as part of Project Ireland 2040.

“This additional investment will be provided via SOLAS for the delivery of small-scale and necessary infrastructure and improvement works, and for the purchase of equipment," said Deputy Phelan.

“Under this funding programme, ETBs will be in a position to make decisions around small-scale FET investment priorities locally, and to ensure that projects can be advanced quickly and efficiently. This is great news for both Kilkenny and Carlow.

“The grant also allows ETBs like the highly-regarded Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board an opportunity to consider future accommodation needs and to procure professional expertise to conduct condition surveys of existing buildings, with a view to a strategic approach to estate planning and development.

“In addition, funding has been provided for the introduction of an emergency health and safety works programme and further detail will be announced in the coming days."

Minister Harris said: “The funding of €8 million represents a 45% increase on the 2020 Devolved Capital Allocation and is a direct response to the significant needs of the sector.”