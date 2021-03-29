Noonan welcomes €4.3m boost for active cycling and walking infrastructure in Kilkenny

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan has welcomed the announcement of €4.3 million in Active Travel funding as 'a welcome help for transport mobility Kilkenny'.

"It is a clear commitment by this Government that we are committed to creating safer walking and cycling routes for those of all ages, towards improving urban air quality and to becoming carbon neutral by 2050," he said.

"I was delighted to work with Kilkenny County Council and Minister Eamon Ryan to help secure this funding for Kilkenny and I look forward to seeing these projects making an impact on the ground.”

The National Transport Authority and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan have today announced spending totalling €72.8m for 340 sustainable transport projects in 19 local authorities. The funding is in addition to the multi-annual active travel investment programme announced on February 11th which has already designated €240m to Dublin, the GDA and regional cities.

Today’s announcement is the first ever major active travel investment programme for rural Ireland. The €72.8m announced today for rural counties, is greater than the entire 2019 funding for national walking and cycling programme. The NTA had originally earmarked €50m for this scheme but due to the volume of project proposals being developed by local authorities, it has been increased to over €70m.

“Today’s allocation marks another significant step forward in providing green sustainable transport options to those outside of the large urban centres," said Minister Ryan.

"Developing high quality walking and cycling facilities will encourage more people to switch to active travel and will contribute to tackling climate change. Connecting communities and making walking and cycling attractive, safe and accessible to everyone is what this funding will help to accomplish.

"The projects being funded today will make a real difference to rural communities across the country and this is only the beginning.

"I look forward to seeing these projects progress over the coming year and to developing high quality walking and cycling networks over the course of this government.”