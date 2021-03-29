Kilkenny's UPMC Aut Even Hospital recognised for highest quality and safety standards

UPMC Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny has successfully achieved its fifth accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI).

This recognition is based on an extensive review of the hospital’s patient safety and quality standards and is the fifth award since the hospital’s first accreditation in 2008.

“Ensuring our patients receive the best possible care close to home is our number one priority and demonstrating compliance with JCI standards serves as validation of this commitment,” said Tara Grant, senior director of quality and patient safety, UPMC in Ireland.

“This achievement follows closely with recent accreditations of our facilities in Waterford and Cork and is testament to the standard of care that is delivered in UPMC facilities across the South-East."

A leader in international health care accreditation, JCI sets the 'gold standard' in global health care quality. Its rigorous accreditation process focuses on determining whether a health care facility has the right systems and processes in place to support high-quality and safe patient care and has the culture and capacity to continuously improve care.

Located in Kilkenny, UPMC Aut Even Hospital offers patients a broad range of surgical specialities, departments, and diagnostics and medical and surgical consultants who are leading practitioners in their fields. These consultants are supported by excellent facilities and a dedicated and highly skilled nursing team.

“I would like to pay tribute to the team in UPMC Aut Even Hospital whose commitment to the highest standards has been recognised once again," said Margaret Swords, general manager, UPMC Aut Even Hospital.

"It is important to highlight that this is not just a one-time assessment, but as part of this process, our care over the past three years has been assessed and deemed to be of the highest standard, meeting, and surpassing JCI expectations. My colleagues can be proud of this accomplishment, which underscores the excellent, patient-centered model of care that we deliver every day.

“The value of JCI accreditation is important to UPMC Aut Even Hospital and its standards are designed to ensure a safe environment for all of our patients. It offers quantifiable benchmarks for quality, patient safety and it delivers sustained improvement through an internationally recognised process and ensures the highest standard of care is delivered to anyone who comes through the doors of UPMC Aut Even Hospital."