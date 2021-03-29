Spiderman will take to the streets of Kilkenny for fundraising run this evening

A superhero will be flying around the Ring Road in Kilkenny this evening shortly after 6pm to raise funds and awareness for The Irish Cancer Society.

Eoin Ryan, who is well known in Kilkenny through his love for the stage and amateur dramatics will don a Spiderman costume as he runs five kilometres around the city.

The run is part of a month-long challenge Eoin and his two friends, Gary McCarthy and Peter Coughlan are participating in to raise monies for the cancer charity.

"The three of us are well on our way to get the million steps each by Wednesday. Thanks for all your donations so far and we are really hoping to hit the €2,000 mark today," said Eoin.

The trio hope to walk and run one million steps each in the month of March.

To donate go to https://bit.ly/3cwP8Ge